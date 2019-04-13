Nash

 Tara Spalding

Richard D. Nash

Feb. 23, 1938-April 7, 2019

Richard D. Nash went to his eternal home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Richard served in the Army for five years, was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and retired from the Lorain, Ohio, Postal Service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Courtney) Nash; and grandson, Christopher Scott.

Services: Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at 3 p.m., Monday, April 22, with a guard. Condolences may be shared at WiegandBrothers.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

