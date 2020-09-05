Lombardi

Lombardi

 Sonya Shellhouse

Richard “Dick” J. Lombardi

Richard “Dick” J. Lombardi, age 78, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020, at home with his family present.

Richard was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Feb. 21, 1942. He was the oldest son of Ralph and Mary Lombardi.

He is survived by his siblings Claire (Bob) Barrett and Ralph (Leona) Lombardi; children Rich (Anne), Terri (Ron) and Chris (Shoshana); and eight adoring grandchildren, Andrew, Nicky, Hailey, Gabrielle, Campbell, Wilson, William and Samantha.

Dick also leaves behind many friends and family who loved him and will miss him dearly.

He was a member of Epiphany Cathedral. Dick loved to travel with friends, ride his bike and enjoy a good glass of bourbon. “Holy Happy Hour” will not be the same without him.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, Florida.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or American Cancer Association.

