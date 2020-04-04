Richard Dionis Fortin
Richard Dionis Fortin, 77, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and moved to Venice in 1975.
He owned Rich’s Shoe Repair in Venice until he got too sick to work, then he and his wife started Rick’s Birkenstock in Venice, which they sold and is now in Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Norleen; brother Joel of Ridgefield; three sons, Rick of Virginia, John of Parrish, Florida, and Chris of Pine Island, Florida; two daughters, Renee Chamberlin and Robin Parsons, of Venice; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services: Cremation was in Venice. Burial will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis, in Ridgefield.
