Richard Ianni

Richard Napoleon Ianni, 86 years old, of Venice, Fla., and Colchester, Vt., died on Monday, March 28, 2022, after a brief illness.
A longtime music teacher in the Burlington area, Richard was born October 7, 1935 to Napoleon and Leona Ianni (Lorette) in Rutland. Richard spent his early life there learning his craft and playing with his father and brother in their dance orchestra. Upon graduation from Rutland High School in 1953 he attended Ithaca College. He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees at Ithaca and was incredibly proud of his determination to succeed in his music education and used his experience to encourage and mentor others.
Richard began his profession as a music educator in Burlington High School and eventually traveled among the two junior high schools and elementary schools teaching small group lessons and providing an introduction to band. He spent many hours after school and during the summer teaching small group and private lessons at two local churches. After 36 years he retired in 1996.
He played instruments and sang with a number of groups including the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Vermont Wind Ensemble, Vermont Jazz Ensemble, Green Mountain Chorus, (UVM) Vermont Choral Union, the Yankee Express, and Westminster Choir College Summer Festival and the Vermont Philharmonic. He continued to play in Sarasota County during his retirement until a few years ago when he was diagnosed with macular degeneration and neuropathy.
In addition to music, Richard enjoyed water skiing at his parents' camp on Lake Bomoseen. He went on to share his love of that lake with his wife and children, spending countless hours on the boat and teaching them all to ski. Rich and Fran spent much of their retirement going between Vermont and Florida, traveling the world and spending time with their family and friends.
Richard was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Frances Ianni (O'Connell), his parents Nap and Leona Ianni, and his brother Robert Ianni. He is survived by his children Patricia Wehman (Mark), Michael Ianni (Monique), and Christopher Ianni (Christine), grandchildren Bryan and Nathan Wehman, Brittany Decker, Christopher Farnam, Curtis, Andrew and Noelle Ianni, bonus grandson Mike Liu, two great-granddaughters and sisters-in-law Jeanette Ianni and Patricia Janes.
A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. A reception will follow at the Windjammer Conference Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Richard's name to the PSP Association and Chittenden County Humane Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.