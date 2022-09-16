Richard John Henry died on Monday, August 22, 2022, of Aplastic Anemia. He was 67, retired and living with his wife of 44 years JulieAnn, his mother-in-law Betty Campbell, and son Matthew. He was born in Galesburg, Ill., to Helen and Earl Henry.
Rich had an early interest in aviation and worked as a charter pilot during and following high school. He had planned for a career in missions as a pilot but soon learned God had other plans for him. After moving to California to pursue those plans, he was led into the computer field where he found his true calling. He spent much of his career working at various mission organizations such as Mission Aviation Fellowship, Partners International, and Food for the Hungry serving behind the scenes in the I.T. departments.
Rich had a love for photography, travel, and music. He always had a camera and his home has many lovely photos he took on his adventures. In his retirement, he was able to hone his bass skills with the worship band at his church Harvest Chapel of Venice.
He is survived by his wife Julie, children Matthew and Karli, grandson Gavin, sister-in-law Judy, niece Amanda, nephew Thomas, and great nephew Deshay. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen, father Earl, and brother Ronald.
Rich was a man that liked to be in the background but was a man that stood out in so many ways.
Memorial service will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Harvest Chapel of Venice, 101 Cortina Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.
