Richard John Henry

Richard John Henry died on Monday, August 22, 2022, of Aplastic Anemia. He was 67, retired and living with his wife of 44 years JulieAnn, his mother-in-law Betty Campbell, and son Matthew. He was born in Galesburg, Ill., to Helen and Earl Henry.

Rich had an early interest in aviation and worked as a charter pilot during and following high school. He had planned for a career in missions as a pilot but soon learned God had other plans for him. After moving to California to pursue those plans, he was led into the computer field where he found his true calling. He spent much of his career working at various mission organizations such as Mission Aviation Fellowship, Partners International, and Food for the Hungry serving behind the scenes in the I.T. departments.

