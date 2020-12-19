Richard Karl Buck
Richard Karl Buck, 82, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
Richard was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Frieda and Henry Buck. He retired to Venice in 2004.
Richard graduated from Southport High School in 1956, where he played center on the men’s basketball team. He went on to play for Butler University as well, and then joined the Army in 1962.
Richard and his brothers ran their father’s store, Buck’s Supermarket, on Indianapolis’ Southside, and eventually he became a small business owner himself.
Richard was well known for his kind heart and easy smile. He lived his life according to his belief that above all else, do what you know in your heart is right.
Richard is survived by his life partner, Laurie Ritchie; his daughter, Maura Hurry (husband Don); his son, Richard W. Buck (wife Barbara); and grandchildren Corinne Giambra (husband Hunter), Balyn Brotheridge, Emery Buck and Gus Buck.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Robert, and his granddaughter Sydney Brotheridge.
Services: A celebration of life will be planned for January in Indianapolis.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Southport High School boys basketball team. Further information on both the celebration of life and donations can be requested through email at DickBuckSHS@gmail.com.
