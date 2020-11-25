Richard L. Mouhot
Feb. 29, 1956-Nov. 15, 2020
Richard passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
A lifelong Floridian, Richard enjoyed cooking and delighted in watching people enjoy their food. He could often be found playing chess or cribbage, or engaging in his latest hobby: painting.
Although Richard led a life with cerebral palsy, he never let it get the best of him. He enjoyed meeting new people and was always up for a good laugh.
Richard leaves behind many close and dear friends and will be missed greatly by all.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemarie Aragona, in Virginia; his father, Emile W. Mouhot; and his brother Michael B. Mouhot, of Venice, Florida.
He leaves behind his brother Emile J. Mouhot of Sarasota, Florida; and three stepbrothers, Lee, Joe and Bill, of Sarasota.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on December 3, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Venice Yacht Club.
Contributions: Donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Florida at UCPCFL.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.