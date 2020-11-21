Mouhot

Mouhot

Richard L. Mouhot

Feb. 29, 1956-Nov. 15, 2020

Richard passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.

A lifelong Floridian, Richard enjoyed cooking and delighted in watching people enjoy their food. He could often be found playing chess or cribbage, or engaging in his latest hobby: painting.

Although Richard led a life with cerebral palsy, he never let it get the best of him. He enjoyed meeting new people and was always up for a good laugh.

Richard leaves behind many close and dear friends and will be missed greatly by all.


Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemarie Aragona, in Virginia; his father, Emile W. Mouhot; and his brother Michael B. Mouhot, of Venice, Florida.

He leaves behind his brother Emile J. Mouhot of Sarasota, Florida; and three stepbrothers, Lee, Joe and Bill, of Sarasota.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on December 3, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Venice Yacht Club.

And that was it, hopefully. Just let me know and I will call with payment!

Contributions: Donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Florida at UCPCFL.org.

Load entries