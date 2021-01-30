Richard Lawrence Robinson
8/23/1939-1/26/2021
Richard Lawrence Robinson was born Aug. 23, 1939, to Lawrence and Sophie Robinson in New York. After moving to the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, he ran for the Police Athletic League, winning medals in multiple competitions at Madison Square Garden.
After graduating Bishop Dubois High School, he entered St. Francis College. While working at Woolworth’s, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
In 1961, he enlisted in the National Guard. Then in 1963 he joined Bankers Trust Company as a trainee in systems development, eventually becoming vice president of Development Data Automation and Strategic Planning over his 20 years at the firm.
His work on the strategic data center backup and automation built in Harborside, New Jersey, would eventually result in Deutsche Bank (which acquired Bankers Trust) being able to stay operating after the Sept. 11 attacks.
In 1992, Rich joined Fidelity Investments as vice president of Trust Brokerage Systems, where he was responsible for building the trust brokerage technology that supported this new business line, as well as successfully heading the Y2K initiative. He retired in 2000, moving to Brick, New Jersey, and subsequently, Venice, Florida.
In his personal life he enjoyed being active in his children’s activities as they grew up through coaching soccer, running camping trips for the family and as a chief in the Indians Guides and Princesses Program. He was active in the local community and also served as president of the New Jersey Jaycees, Marlboro Chapter.
He remained active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary (Region IV, basic training Cape May, New Jersey Coast Guard station), enjoyed boating and fishing and was a member of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club as well as VNC/NOVA of Venice. He was an avid reader and enjoyed golfing with friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Betty Aubry of Carmel, New York.
Rich is survived by his childhood sweetheart bride of 55 years, Laura (Rullan) Robinson; sister Kathleen Mueller; daughter Lisa Shrout and husband, Michael, of Severna Park, Maryland; daughter Debra Young and husband, Curtis, of Suffolk, Virginia; son Richard Charles and wife, Lisa, of Middletown, New Jersey; and 10 loving grandchildren: Dylan, Kyle, Gavin, Piper, Ainslee, Darby, Lona, Eastin, Onika and Draegen; as well as 14 nieces and nephews.
Services: Public visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home of Venice on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. The family will celebrate a funeral mass privately.
The mass will be streamed live on www.epiphanycathedral.org at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
To share a memory of Rich or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Diabetes or Heart Foundations of America.
