Richard Paul Churchville died peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the age of 92 with three of his 4 children and nephew Louis Churchville by his side.

Born November 8, 1929, Richard was the fifth of six sons born of Helena DeLillo Churchville and Lawrence A. Churchville of Philadelphia. His family moved often but settled in Troy New York where he graduated from Catholic Central in 1948. After graduating high school, he attended Manlius Prep.


Load entries