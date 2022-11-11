Richard Paul Churchville died peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the age of 92 with three of his 4 children and nephew Louis Churchville by his side.
Born November 8, 1929, Richard was the fifth of six sons born of Helena DeLillo Churchville and Lawrence A. Churchville of Philadelphia. His family moved often but settled in Troy New York where he graduated from Catholic Central in 1948. After graduating high school, he attended Manlius Prep.
He eventually enrolled as a Freshmen at the University of Maryland. The Korean War interrupted his studies, and at the request of his mother who had 3 sons in the Airforce during WWII, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Randolph Aircraft Carrier.
Upon leaving the Navy, Richard and his best friend, Bill Slingluff, leveraged the GI Bill to attend and graduate from the University of Maryland, College Park. While in college, he met and subsequently married Eleanor Elizabeth Padgett, (Ellie) in 1956.
Richard was loved by all who knew him. His relationships were lifelong. He could tell a funny story, joke, or limerick better than anyone. Such an incredible knack for remembering jokes.
He was generous, kind, and caring. When his brother Louis died, Richard and Lou's widow Lorraine bonded and took care of each other right up to his passing.
Richard was so proud and in love with his children and grandchildren and never shy about extolling their personal virtues and accomplishments with very little (if any) provocation.
He is survived by his son Richard Paul Churchville Jr and his wife Lynn Jenkins of Maryland, his daughters Kathleen Anne Campbell and her husband Charles of Georgia, and Karyn Elizabeth Churchville and her husband Kivland Polcari of Maryland. He is also survived by his brother Robert Churchville and his wife Margaret of RI. He is predeceased by his wife Eleanor Elizabeth Churchville and his son James Patrick Churchville. Richard will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Donnie and his wife Megan, Evan, Quinn, Alex and Ellie.
A Memorial service is scheduled in Venice, Florida at Our Lady of Lourdes at 1301 Center Rd, Venice, Florida 34292 (address) for December 2, 2022, at 11am.
Richard will be buried at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Newton Centre, Mass, in the Churchville Family plot sometime in the Spring of 2023.
