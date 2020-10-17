Richard "Rick" Gordan Ellams
On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Richard "Rick" Ellams, loving husband and the father of two children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49.
Rick was born July 27, 1971, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Phillip Ellams and Helena Gorecki.
For most of his adult life Rick was a skilled handyman — a third-generation window and siding installer.
On Jan. 15, 2001, he married Ida Katherine Michel. They raised two wonderful children, Emma and Erik.
Rick had a passion for golf that started in his teenage years and grew over his adult life. He was very knowledgeable about the game and its technique, and was always happy to share tips with all who asked him.
He also played on the amateur golf tour in North Carolina and Florida and played well enough to win some of the tournaments.
He loved his family and was a dedicated husband and father. He was a funny, easy-going guy who loved the salt life, spending time with his family and friends and playing golf.
He loved Marvel movies and video games; could fix anything; was not a “hugger”; and was always willing to dance with his wife. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Ellams; his two children, Emma and Erik; his mother, Helena Gorecki; his sister, Julie Gorecki; his father, Phillip Ellams; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Services: A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. at the KMI/San Marco Building Clubhouse, 228 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, Florida. The family requests cheerful attire for the service: golf clothes, casual wear, Marvel Comic T-shirts (and your mask).
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: First Tee Sarasota/Manatee, 8586 Potter Park Drive, No. 115, Sarasota FL 34238; or FirstTeeSarasotaManatee.org, in memory of Richard Ellams.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.