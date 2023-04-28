Richard "Rick" Haggart passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, while at home surrounded by family, after fighting a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was born in Berlin, NH on April 3, 1948, the son of the late Donald W. and Catherine Viola(Murphy) Haggart.

Affectionately known as "G-Pa" by those who loved him, he most valued loyalty to his family. Rick married Jacqueline (Jordan) Haggart on September 26, 1970. After graduating Berlin High School, Rick started a lengthy, successful career in Research and Development at General Electric in Burlington, VT, from which he retired. He was also a strong Union advocate and chaired Charitable Organizations. Rick served in the NH Army National Guard and the Vermont Air National Guard. He was a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.


   
