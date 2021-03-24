Rita J. Cholewczynski
Rita J. Cholewczynski, 91, of Venice, Florida, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Gardens of Venice.
She was born March 19, 1930 to Edward and Genevieve (Zientowski) Mlezcek.
Rita married Norbert on May 30, 1950. Prior to becoming residents of Venice in 2004, Rita and Norb enjoyed the snowbird life for 11 years, spending the winter months in Venice.
Prior to 1993, they were full-time residents of South Bend, Indiana and were the owners of Last Stop Liquor store.
Both she and Norb loved the Florida sunshine; however, they definitely missed the polka music and Polish meals they shared with their life-long friends and family in South Bend.
Rita would always call Venice her “paradise,” and she especially loved to sit and watch the ocean sunsets from her condo. She never missed a card game, playing five times a week with her friends.
In the mornings, you would find her at her favorite breakfast spot, McDonald’s, where she and her friends would sit for hours sipping a cup of coffee.
Rita was a member of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Norbert. She is survived by her two daughters, Janice (Joseph) Cunningham of Venice, Florida, and Judy Jankowski of Mishawaka, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Jeff (Lisa) Cunningham of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Jill (Tony) Reinert of Powder Springs, Georgia, Corey Jankowski of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dan (Colleen) Jankowski of South Bend, Indiana.
Rita also leaves behind two loving great-grandchildren, Lauren and Jacob Cunningham, both of Lakewood Ranch.
Services: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 26, at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Epiphany Cathedral. Burial will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. To send a condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
