Rita Lou Lutes Prendergast
Rita Lou Lutes Prendergast, of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 104, just weeks shy of her 105th birthday.
She was born Dec. 14, 1915, in Moundsville, West Virginia, to Selby A. and Louella Laing. Her life was based in faith and caring for others.
In 1938, Rita married D.C. Lutes; they were married 44 years and raised five children. D.C. died in 1982.
Rita moved to Venice, Florida, in 1983 and later married George Prendergast. They enjoyed traveling and lots of dancing for 10 great retirement years.
George died in 1999. Rita moved with her daughter to Cherokee Village in 2016.
Rita is survived by her children, David (Linda) Lutes of Washington, Pennsylvania, Maureen (Bill) Matselboba of Cherokee Village, Mary Lou (Chuck) Coster of Louisburg, North Carolina, Patricia Bettinazzi of Circleville, Ohio, and Christine McCulley of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; stepdaughter, Patty (Rick) Virkus and stepson George (Helen) Prendergast Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family expresses sincere thanks to the employees of EagleCrest Nursing for the loving care given to "Miss Rita" during her stay.
Services: Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Cherokee Village. Burial will be in Venice Monday, Nov. 23. Arrangements are with Tri-County Funeral Home of Highland, Arkansas, and Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Florida.
