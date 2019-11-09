Rita (Tucker) Kutie was born April 11, 1930, in Sebring, Ohio, to Stephen and Mary Catherine (McQuad) Tucker. She passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.
Rita received her B.S. in education and her doctorate of philosophy at Kent State University. She earned her master of science degree at the University of Wisconsin.
She was a professor of business writing at Lakeland Community College and co-wrote multiple business writing manuals. She was an avid golfer and world traveler and spent many winters enjoying sunny Florida.
She was an active parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida.
Rita is survived by son Tom (Bettie) Kutie; daughters Ann (Amber) Kutie and Janet Coito; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Tucker and Betty Jones; and brother Steve (Phyllis) Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Kutie, in 2008; her parents; sister Delores (Joseph) Nocera; and brother Joseph Tucker.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 N. State St., Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. before Mass, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita’s memory to St. Mary Church, 242 N. State St., Painesville OH 44077.
