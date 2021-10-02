Robert A. “Bob” Kirk, 71, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. He was a retired contractor and former member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
Bob was the second of four children born to Robert A. and Margaret Kirk in Madison, Wisconsin. After graduating from LaFollette High School, Bob married Jacqueline Johnson.
During their early years, the couple and their son relocated to Tampa, Florida. Bob later moved on to Venice.
Bob was an entertaining storyteller and comedian. He found humor in every facet of life, from a doctor’s visit to walking the aisles of Walmart. He usually ended his anecdotes with “You gotta have humor,” or “Now stay on Easy Street.”
He loved and appreciated his neighbors, often using his mechanical skills to make home repairs for them and befriending them. His help led one neighbor to say, “If I have trouble, I call 1-800-Bob.”
Survivors include a son, Robert A. Kirk III (Kim); a grandson, Robert A. Kirk IV; a brother, Michael (Mary); and sisters Alice (Reginald) Armstrong and Eileen Wepking.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife.
Services: A private burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Clearwater, Florida.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
