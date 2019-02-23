Robert B. Winslow
Robert B. Winslow, 81, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, from complications related to COPD and Alzheimer’s.
Bob grew up in Massachusetts, graduating from the Cambridge School in Boston before attending Boston University.
A nurseryman by trade, he met the love of his life, Connee, during the summer of 1961 and they married three months later.
Owner of Winslow Nurseries in Needham and Mashpee, Massachusetts, Bob relocated his family to Sarasota in the late ’70s, before continuing south to Englewood, and establishing Island Horticultural Services in 1998. Bob spent his final years in Venice, Florida.
He is remembered for his creative vision, hard-working nature and generous spirit.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connee; two children, Abigail Winslow Hanrahan of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Robert Winslow of New York City, New York; and two grandchildren, Madalyn and Patrick.
Services: A celebration of Bob’s life will be held Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 3p.m. at Attitudes in Dance Studio, 674 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association-Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 709, Clearwater FL 33762.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.