Robert Bertrand Knapp

04-20-1950 - 07-24-2022
Robert Knapp of Venice Florida, passed away at the So. Venice Tidewell Hospice House on Sunday, July 24, 2022 following a courageous 13 year battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Bellows Falls, Vermont, to Frederick and Jacqueline Knapp, attending schools in Dummerston and Brattleboro, Vermont and East Coast Aero Tech. in Massachusetts.
Bob and his wife Diane retired and moved to the Venice area from Illinois where he had been a paper maker for 17 years. He had worked 17 years prior to that in paper mills in Vermont and Massachusetts., but dappled in carpentry, tinkered on machinery, helped on his dad's dairy farm, cut wood and mowed lawns in his spare time.
Bob loved to ski back in the day, ride his bike, and swim at Manasota beach. He was a hunter and had so wanted to take that camper on one more adventure. He and Diane managed to travel from coast to coast, which is where his sons and their families are, one on each coast.
Bob met his wife in high school on a blind date and had been married for 52 years. When asked of his life accomplishments with out hesitation he said it was helping raise two great sons.
Bob leaves behind his wife Diane, sons Robert and wife Carrie and grandson Gavin of Kalama, Washington, Brian, and wife Kara of Dummerston and grandson Zeb and partner Rachel, of Rutland, Vt. brother Tim and partner John Bouffard of Dummerston, sister Sue Rogers of Walpole, NH, nephew Jordan, and niece Jax. His parents preceded him in death as well as his sister Deborah.
He was determined to squeeze every last ounce of time on this earth. We are heartbroken but so glad he fought so hard to live. Bob was a friend to all and a friend of Bill's.
Burial will be in Vermont at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to So. Venice Tidewell Hospice House.
