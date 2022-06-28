Robert "Bob" Conrad Jung, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, after a short battle with cancer at 88.
Bob was born in Holyoke, Colorado to Earlean and Carl Jung. After graduating from Holyoke High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving for 5 years, and reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant, serving as a guard to the U.S. Embassies in both Hong Kong and Cambodia. He then went on to graduate with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Colorado in Boulder.
During college he met and fell in love with Patricia "Pat" Ann Caldwell of Boulder, Colo. After graduation, they married and he began a successful career with the United States Census Bureau where he worked for 27 years before retiring. The two were married for 48 years before Pat's passing in 2010. They lived in Maryland and Virginia and raised three children. In 2012, Bob married Janine Joyner and the two moved to Venice, Fla., where they enjoyed spending much of their time traveling and camping as well as being members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
A devout Christian, family man and volunteer, he always taught us the meaning of caring for your fellow man along with the importance of God and a loving family. Bob was very active with his churches and served as president and other leadership roles. He enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, the local hospital in Venice, as well as ushering at the local theater. Never one to sit still, Bob loved to fish and enjoyed riding with the Coastal Cruisers Bicycle Club. An avid handyman, he built his retirement home in Virginia and spent much time working on home renovations in Venice. He will always be known for his love of refurbishing 60's and 70's Volkswagen Beetles and Karmann Ghias.
Bob is survived by his wife Janine, his children Jenny (Dave), Vonnie (Bill) and Jeff (Jennifer). He was blessed with six grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Will, Connor, Colin, and Addie. He is also survived by his younger brother Dick Jung and sister Judy Walgren.
Bob will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held, date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to your local Habitat for Humanity Chapter.
