Robert (Bob) Gustav Nyberg May 23, 2023

Robert (Bob) Gustav Nyberg, age 82 of Venice, Florida passed away on May 18, 2023. To read the complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
