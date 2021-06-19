Robert “Bob” Leinweaver, 79, died June 15, 2021, with his family by his side in Venice, Florida.
He was born April 15, 1942 in New York, New York to Edward and Florence Leinweaver.
Robert attended Commerce High School in Manhattan and began his career in banking at 15 years old with First National Bank. He later joined Barclays Bank, where he worked for over 25 years. He ascended to Assistant Vice President and oversaw branch locations throughout Long Island and the Hudson Valley region of New York.
Robert and his loving wife Barbara of 49 years moved to Yorktown Heights, N.Y., in 1976, where they lived for 26 years. After retiring from banking, he proudly established RCL Enterprise, a sporting goods company that combined his passion for the business with his love for baseball.
Bob was actively involved with the Yorktown Athletic Club, where he served in numerous executive roles including President, Commissioner and Treasurer. His dedication and commitment to the YAC resulted in being awarded Man of the Year.
Bob and Barbara moved to Venice in 2002, where he served as Treasurer of the Lakeside Woods Homeowners Association and was also actively volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
Mr. Leinweaver is survived by his wife Barbara, son Matthew and his wife Gabrielle, son Mark, daughter Diane and her husband Jeremy Brown, granddaughters Karli, Grace, and Madison, grandson Brandon and his wife Stephanie and great-grandsons Kyle and Cole.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Edward.
The Leinweaver family is extremely grateful to Tidewell Hospice for their care and comfort of Robert. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewellhospice.org
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm Monday June 21, 2021 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice. Interment will be at a future date in Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice.
To sign his online guest book please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.