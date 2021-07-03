Robert “Bob” Monaco
Robert “Bob” Monaco, age 75, of Osprey, Florida, and Long Beach Island, New Jersey, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was born March 9, 1946, in New Jersey to Alphonse and Julia Monaco. Bob lived most of his childhood in Kearny, New Jersey, and attended Kearny High School. He then obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado.
He enlisted in the Navy and served from 1969 to1974 during the Vietnam War. After discharge from the military, he began working for SafeCo Insurance Company and later worked as vice president of US LIFE Insurance until retiring.
He married his wife, Patricia, in 1969.
Bob was involved within the community. He held many officer positions in various clubs, organizations and church events.
Besides Bob’s love and devotion for family and friends, Bob’s finest qualities were his patience, his listening skills and his sense of humor. He had an inherent ability to listen to others, absorb what they were saying and be able to offer great advice.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and adored friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Trish; son Robert (Rob) Monaco Jr.; grandson Conall Roberts; granddaughter Gianna Monaco; brother Donald (Else) Monaco; sister-in-law Alice Marcella; and cousin Joe (Carol) Monaco; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, Florida, with a reception following at the Italian American Club in Venice. A memorial service will be held on Long Beach Island at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to Prostate Cancer Research Institute, PCRI.org/donate; the Wounded Warriors Project, WoundedWarriorProject.org; the North Shore Animal League, AnimalLeague.org; or a charity of your choice.
