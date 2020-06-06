Robert "Bob" Thibault

Robert "Bob" Thibault, 84 years old, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Bob’s family would like to thank the dedicated professionals at Bay Breeze Health & Rehabilitation Center of Venice, Florida; the staff and leadership of the Senior Friendship Center of Venice, in particular Paula Falk, Nancy Lyerla, Jim Johnson and the many wonderful folks in the Alzheimer’s support group that Bob attended every Tuesday; Tidewell Hospice of Venice; and the members and leadership of First Baptist Church of Venice, in particular some very dedicated servants of the Lord: Janis Eisman, Christa Monahan, Jim and Barb Walker and David and Suzanne Burke.

Services: A joint memorial service and celebration of Bob and Betty’s lives will be held at a date yet to be determined.  Arrangements are by Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans, Vermont.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Friendship Center of Venice or The Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

