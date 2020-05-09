Rigby

Rigby

 Sonya Shellhouse

Robert Bruce Rigby III

In Loving Remembrance

Robert Bruce "Bunk" Rigby III of Nokomis, Florida.

Feb. 11, 1975-April 22, 2020

Survivors include his mother, Linda S. Rigby; his father Robert B. Rigby Jr. and his brother, David A. Rigby.

Services were private. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army.

