Robert C. Anderson

Robert C. Anderson

Robert C. Anderson, 101, a resident of Venice, Florida, for 33 years, died of natural causes Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Gloucester, Virginia.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II who worked in his civilian career as a mechanical engineer in the commercial baking industry. He was a longtime volunteer at the Elephant’s Trunk Thrift Shop and a member of Venice East Golf Club.

He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 76 years, Ethel L. Anderson. He is survived by his daughter, Jane M. Anderson of Urbanna, Virginia; his son, James R. Anderson of Chicago, Illinois; and his granddaughter, Danielle H. Cassell of Richmond, Virginia.

Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Load entries