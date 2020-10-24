Robert Charles Anderson
Robert Charles Anderson, of Venice, Florida, Big Rapids, Michigan, and Durand, Michigan, age 77, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Robert was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Feb. 23, 1943, and was adopted by Donald Anderson and Virginia Anderson Yoder.
Bob worked at GM metal fabication for 10 years, in insurance sales for 25 years, at Motorola for 25 years and finally joined the Venice Moose Lodge, where he held various offices and titles and then became administrator for that lodge.
Bob enjoyed golfing, bowling and his Tampa Bay Bucs.
Surviving are significant other, Alene Huthman; children, Shari Demo (Phil) of Durand, Lynda Powell (Bill) of Swartz Creek, Michigan, Michael Anderson (Carrie) of Burton, Michigan, and David Anderson of Port Charlotte, Florida.
He is also survived by brothers Floyd Anderson (Sharon) and Doug Norris (Nancy); sisters Pat Miller of Milford, Michigan, and Katherine Kendzierski of Sterling Heights, Michigan; and bonus children Billy Huthman (Jenny), Debbie Peterson (Chuck), Chris Reed (Rich) and Joni Morrison.
He also had seven grandchildren, Aaron, Justin, Nick, Ty, Paige, Trey and Cameron; and nine great-grandchildren, Brody, Savannah, Autumn, Cy, Kayden, Olivia, Darrin, Avae and Nicole.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Jean Norris; and bonus son Jack Morrison.
Services: A celebration of his life will take place at the Venice Moose Lodge, Venice, on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.
