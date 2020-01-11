Robert D. Anderson
Robert D. Anderson, 88, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Grand Blanc, Michigan, stepped into God’s presence Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Columbia, Tennessee.
In January 2019, Robert moved from Venice to an assisted-living facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, to be near his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Laurie Anderson.
Robert was born June 11, 1931, to Forrest and Elizabeth (Bass) Anderson. After retiring from General Motors in Flint, Michigan, Robert and Myra moved to Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra, in June 2017. He is survived by his son, Scott, and wife, Laurie, of Columbia; his grandchildren, Lindsay (Jason) Fort and Brad (Rachel) Anderson; and cherished great-grandchildren Paxton, Caleb and Grant.
Services: Robert’s life will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., when the family will receive friends at a memorial at Sarasota National Cemetery. He will be laid to rest following the memorial.
