Robert E. Weichbrodt
Robert E. Weichbrodt died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Rochester General Hospital.
Bob was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Binghamton, New York, the son of Norman and Marguerite Lawless Weichbrodt. He graduated from Aquinas Institute in Rochester in 1955 and earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1959 from Niagara University.
For several years after college Bob worked for Rochester Telephone and General Dynamics. In 1967, he moved to Newark, New Jersey, working for C.H. Stuart Enterprises, serving as a accountant, comptroller, vice president and president in a variety of its companies. During this period he was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he was a cook.
After Stuart, Bob went to Hamburger University and bought his first McDonald’s, in 1982 in Williamson. In 1983 he purchased the Newark store, ending his career owning 12 McDonald’s.
He owned the first and only McSnack in the country at Sodus Point, New York. He was active with local and national boards in the McDonald’s system.
For many years Bob lived in Newark and was active in the community. He had been a member of the Newark Jaycees, Rotary, the Elks and the 1249 Club (a hunting club) and served on the board of Wayne County Waste Management.
Bob had been president of the Newark Country Club; served on the board of the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club; and was president of the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Board and resident of the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Foundation.
While living in Florida, he joined the Venice Elks, Moose, Eagles and American Legion.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt, boat, ski, camp and cook, both outdoors and in the kitchen. He also was a Buffalo Bills fan.
Bob is survived by his significant other, Paula Ranke; the mother of his children, Bobbie; his children, Warren (Deena), Nancy (Thomas) Wilkes, Gregory (Julia), Glen (Becky Rullifson) and Douglas; stepchildren Gina Palermo, Melissa Herman and Aaron Lee; grandchildren Nathan Welch, Alicia Orlopp, Nicolette Weichbrodt, Brianne Weichbrodt, Seth Welch, Glen Weichbrodt Jr., Chloe Weichbrodt, Maya Weichbrodt, Joshua Blondell, Nicholas Blondell, Taylor Palermo, Taylor Wilkes and Dustyn Wilkes; his sisters, Sally (Donald) Belmont and Joanne (Les) Tandler; several nieces and nephews; and his McFamily.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife of many years, Susie Lee Weichbrodt.
Services: There will be a celebration of Bob’s life on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, 6896 Route 14, Sodus Point. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visit: MurphyAndSonsFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorials in memory of Bob may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in support of families of children who have mental illness, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester NY 14620, or RMHCRochester.org.
