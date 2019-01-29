Robert Franklin Smith
Robert (Bob) Franklin Smith, 85, husband of Arlene H. Smith, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Rose Crest Lutheran Homes.
He was born March 4, 1933, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Robert was the son of the late Henry Ferdinand and Matilda Emma Petty Smith. He was a graduate of Elizabethtown College (’58), Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary (’61), and Montclair State College (’67), and also a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict (’54-’56), an ordained Christian minster (’61) by George’s Road Baptist Church, a retired counselor and coach from High Point Regional High School in Sussex, New Jersey, and a member of the American Legion Post 45, of Inman, South Carolina.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert Wayne Smith and his wife, Donna, of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Charles Kent Smith and his wife, Sandy, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; his daughter, Heidi Joy Wile, and his son-in-law Glenn, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Karissa Whitcomb-Tavey (Michael), Melissa Evan Gleaton (Darius), Brenton Smith (Marisa), Christiana Wile, Colin Whitcomb, Shelby Smith, Harrison Wile and Annaleisa Wile; step-grandchildren Bruce Shepherd (Kim) and Paul Shepherd (Cam); four great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Lou Whitcomb.
A memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. C. Kent Smith (son) at River Hills Baptist Church in Moore, South Carolina, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the service, the family will greet friends and family in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, The American Cancer Society, or the River Hills Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family will be at the home of Kent and Sandy Smith, 4623 Schirra Court, Spartanburg, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.