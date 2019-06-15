Gaitens

Robert Gaitens, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1930, to the late Peter John Gaitens and Alice Hughes Gaitens in Washington, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Robert was also predeceased by his five siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Annette Gaitens; sons Peter Gaitens (Dee), Robert Gaitens (Pamela) and Paul Gaitens (Vanessa); daughters, Karen Palumbo (Tom), Alice Catherman (Kevin), Doris Fine (Stuart) and Linda Magrath (Jimmy); nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and was the No. 1 recruiter for two years in a row. In addition to his years in the military, he worked for the U.S. Post Office for 28 years, where he received recognition for his dedication.

Robert loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and reading newspapers, especially the obituaries. He had a great but sarcastic sense of humor.

Robert was a wonderful father, Pop-Pop and husband who will be greatly missed by all.

The family plans to have a 90th birthday party to celebrate Robert’s life in March. To express online condolences, visit: VACremationSociety.com.

