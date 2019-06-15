Robert Gaitens, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1930, to the late Peter John Gaitens and Alice Hughes Gaitens in Washington, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, Robert was also predeceased by his five siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Annette Gaitens; sons Peter Gaitens (Dee), Robert Gaitens (Pamela) and Paul Gaitens (Vanessa); daughters, Karen Palumbo (Tom), Alice Catherman (Kevin), Doris Fine (Stuart) and Linda Magrath (Jimmy); nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Robert served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and was the No. 1 recruiter for two years in a row. In addition to his years in the military, he worked for the U.S. Post Office for 28 years, where he received recognition for his dedication.
Robert loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and reading newspapers, especially the obituaries. He had a great but sarcastic sense of humor.
Robert was a wonderful father, Pop-Pop and husband who will be greatly missed by all.
The family plans to have a 90th birthday party to celebrate Robert’s life in March. To express online condolences, visit: VACremationSociety.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.