Robert George Eyers went to the Risen Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Venice, Fla. Born in Oshkosh, Wis., to George and Helen (Faust) Eyers, he was a man who loved God and put that love into action every day.

Bob was deeply devoted to his wife Barbara (Blodgett), with whom he celebrated fifty-nine years of marriage. Together they were a shining example of love and faith to their four children, sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

