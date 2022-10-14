Robert George Eyers went to the Risen Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Venice, Fla. Born in Oshkosh, Wis., to George and Helen (Faust) Eyers, he was a man who loved God and put that love into action every day.
Bob was deeply devoted to his wife Barbara (Blodgett), with whom he celebrated fifty-nine years of marriage. Together they were a shining example of love and faith to their four children, sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Bob graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, Wis., and remained active in the Catholic Church all his life; through music ministry, parish council, teaching, small church community, Knights of Columbus and monetary support. Each morning he prayed for the needs of his family, friends and all who were lucky enough to cross his path. He was known for his sharp mind and warm folksy humor. He was a trusted advisor to many.
Bob earned a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics at Wisconsin State College and Master's in Business at the Ohio State University, and also became a certified Actuary. He started as a Data Analyst at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point, Wis., an Actuary for Aetna Insurance in Hartford, Conn., as well as JC Penney Property and Casualty Insurance in Westerville, Ohio where he also served as Senior Vice President. He finished his Actuarial career with KPMG Peat Marwick and Rector & Assoc.
Hoping to continue his legacy are his children Cynthia (Michael) Williams of Delaware, Ohio, Christopher (Amy) Eyers of Cincinnati, Ohio, Andrew (Karen) Eyers of Mequon, Wis., and Daniel (Diana) Eyers of Marysville, Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, older sister Marjorie (Howard) Christianson of Fisk, Wis., infant sister Dorothy Mae, daughter in law Perri (Sipe) Eyers of Marysville, Ohio, and several grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Lawrence Seminary at 301 Church Street, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057.
