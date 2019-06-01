Robert J. Magan
Robert J. Magan, 91, passed away peacefully at A Welcome Home assisted living in Englewood, Florida, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Robert was born Oct. 15, 1927, in Hoboken, New Jersey. He married Helen R. Magan on Nov. 6, 1948. They had been married 70 years upon his death.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Robert was employed by the New York City Fire Department and had reached the rank of lieutenant prior to retiring in 1977 and moving to Venice, Florida.
Robert was a kind and thoughtful man. He was loved and appreciated by everyone around him. He will be deeply missed. He enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Robert was predeceased by his father, William Magan; mother, Elizabeth Ames; and brother William Magan of Jersey City, New Jersey.
Robert will be deeply missed by his only son, Robert C. Magan; grandsons, Christopher Magan and Bryan Magan; and great-grandchildren, Robert Magan and Grace Andrews.
Services: There will be no funeral services. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
