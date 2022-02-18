Robert "Bob" Keith Coulter, 92, passed away on February 9, 2022, in Venice, Fla. He was born on January 11, 1930, in Bay City, Mich., to Keith Douglas and Florence Blankley Coulter.
Bob graduated from The Asheville School in Asheville, N.C., in 1948. He graduated from the United States Air Force in 1955 and worked as military intelligence during and post the Vietnam era. He married his wife Bettie Brown on May 15, 1959. During his time in the military, Bob attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Studied Japanese Language at Yale University, obtained his bachelor's degree in engineering from the United States Naval Academy, and graduated as a member of Beta Gamma Sigma with a master's degree in Business Administration from Florida State University. Bob was stationed around the globe, spent four years working in the Pentagon, and retired from the military in 1975 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He moved his family to Venice to join his parents, and as a civilian, Bob studied real estate and became a realtor/broker in the Venice area.
Bob was the chairman of the VHS Stadium Club in 1977 and was instrumental in the design and construction of the new VHS Indian stadium built in 1977. He was past President of the Venice Indians Booster Club and past President of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club. Bob also loved to fly and was a certified flight instructor operating out of the Venice Municipal Airport. Bob enjoyed boating, fishing and working in his yard.
He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Bettie Coulter, who passed away February 13, 2020, and his parents Keith and Florence Coulter.
Bob is survived by his son Keith (Debbie) Coulter of Nokomis, Fla., daughter Carolyn (Andrew) Boudreau of North Port, Fla., son Jaime Watt of Crested Butte, Colo., grandchildren Courtney (Conrad) Knepp of Venice, Jacob (Emmie) Kastor of Sarasota, Fla., Whitney Nelson of North Port, Fla., Christopher (Amber) Coulter of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Ashley Gallagher (Michael) of North Port, Annie Clare of Williams, Ore., Sasa Watt of Crested Butte, Colo., 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, and many friends and family.
Services to celebrate Robert's life will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
