Robert Lee Waldron
Robert Lee Waldron passed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. He was born May 27, 1960, to Richard and Patricia (nee Bradley) Waldron in Baltimore, Maryland.
The family moved to Bradenton, Florida, six months after his birth. After a short time in Bradenton, the family moved to the Everglades City area, where Robert’s father worked as a state park ranger. The family, which now included younger brother Michael, lived in park ranger housing in Collier Seminole State Park.
Robert’s father was transferred to Oscar Scherer State Park when Robert was in the sixth grade. The family lived in that state park as well.
Robert attended Nokomis Elementary, Venice Jr. High and Venice High School, where he was president of the National Honor Society, Drum Major, a member of the cross country team, a member of the state-winning track team and a member of Key Club.
Upon graduation, he attended the University of Florida and pledged Delta Tau Delta. Robert would come home from college to watch his brother play in Venice High football games.
It was at the 1979 Homecoming game that he happened to sit down next to high school senior Debbie and her friends. From that time on, he and Debbie (Kalchbrenner) were together.
She planned to attend Florida Southern College, so Robert transferred there to be with her. Robert wrote business articles for the Lakeland Ledger and interned at the Lakeland Merrill Lynch office during this time.
They married a month after his graduation in 1982. He received degrees in Business, Marketing and Computers. Further studies were completed at the Chicago Board of Trade, University of Chicago and Wharton School of Business.
He began his career in finance in 1984 at Shearson Lehman Brothers in Venice. When the Venice office closed in 1988, he transferred to Prudential Securities. He transferred to Morgan Stanley in 2001 and was happily employed there as a senior portfolio manager and financial consultant for over 20 years.
He was a Certified Financial Advisor and Certified Investment Manager Analysist. He was very proud that his sons joined him in the business as his partners.
He had a very humble start in life but worked very hard. He appreciated the many teachers, friends, volunteers and mentors that helped him along way. This inspired him to give back to his community to help others.
He was a pastpresident of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, a recipient of the Doc Matson Award, a Paul Harris Fellow and a co-founder of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Foundation Scholarship.
A man of true faith, he was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he served as chair of many committees and as an usher.
He was a dedicated blood donor, and gave over 30 gallons of blood. He was a Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and was still in touch with the young man that was his match over 35 years ago.
When his sons were young, he volunteered as their T-ball, basketball and soccer coach at the YMCA. He participated in the Indian Guides program and was an assistant Scout Leader for Troop 77. He was very proud of the fact that both of his boys attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Robert was honored to receive the Scouting God and Country Award for his service.
Robert also volunteered with the Venice Youth Boating Association and assisted at local and away regattas.
As mentioned, Robert enjoyed working hard. He also enjoyed playing hard. He competed in triathlons, including the Chicago Triathlon; was a PADI-certified scuba diver and a spear fisherman; raced his car at the Sebring race track; and traveled the world, including hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru.
He and his two sons had a tradition of an annual Father’s Day trip, which he looked forward to every year.
Robert was predeceased by his father, Richard; stepmother, Joy; mother, Patricia Lewis; brother-in-law David Kalchbrenner; and father-in-law, Edward Kalchbrenner.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Debbie; son Samuel, daughter-in-law Sandy (Frost) and grandson Spencer of Haslett, Michigan; son Blake of Nokomis; mother–in-law Dotty Kalchbrenner of Nokomis; brother Michael; nieces, Alexandra, Destiny and Sarah of Clearwater; and stepsisters, Sue, Anna and Brenda.
Services: A family memorial service will be held with interment at Venice Memorial Gardens. Farley Funeral home is in charge.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Flights, AgapeFlights.org; or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, StJude.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.