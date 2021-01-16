Robert Lewis Wagner
Robert “Bob” Lewis Wagner, of Somerville, Massachusetts, and Venice, Florida, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (Whirty) Wagner; father of Donna Powell of Braintree, Robin Buttomer and her husband, David, of Plymouth, and Kim Tammaro and her husband, Paul, of Somerville; brother of the late Arthur Donald Wagner of Cape Cod; grandfather of Robert, Aaron, David, Jaclyn, Alicia, Mikayla, Ryan, Talya and Ali; and great-grandfather of Brandon, Liam, Ava, Ashlee, Sophia, Brooklyn, AJ, Melina, Charlie and Robbie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, serving in the Army in South Korea from 1951 to 1953; a member of the Freemasons; a founding member and longtime usher of Somerville Community Baptist Church; and an active member of the Venice Lions Club.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s memory to Somerville Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave., Somerville MA 02144.
