Robert Myron Hibschman

Robert Myron Hibschman, age 90, passed away Friday Oct. 4, 2019.

He was born Aug 29, 1929, in Milford Indiana, and was a longtime resident of Mentone, Indiana. He helped his parents with their farm in Mentone.

He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and later became a salesman and business owner in Mentone.

He moved to Venice, Florida, in 1972 and spent several years as a business owner of Hibschman Insurance, a New York Life agent.

He was a member of South Venice Baptist Church in Venice. He was a very active in Big Brothers and Big Sister and a board member of the Loveland Center. During his retirement he traveled and help build homes for Habit for Humanity.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 32 years, Betty L Tanis; and his second wife, Betty Lacher of Venice.

He is survived by his three daughters, Annette Alessi of Birmingham, Alabama, Linda Bowersock and husband Terry Bowersock of Savannah, Tennessee, and Susan Morello and her husband, Brad; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services: He will be buried in the family plot in Mentone Indiana Cemetery. No services are planned at this time.

