Robert N. McBain
Robert N. McBain, 82, a resident of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Donald and Catherine McBain.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for many years as a systems analyst for AT&T.
Surviving are his wife, Diane F. McBain; children, Michael S. (Mary Lynne) McBain, Mark A. (Kimberly) McBain and Angela (David) Pindell; and grandchildren, Kelsey, Zachary, Jesse, Kevin, Ryan, Sarah and Jamie.
Services: Services will be private. To send condolences, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Venice Public Library Inc. 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice FL 34285.
