Robert Sinclair MacLeod
Robert Sinclair MacLeod, age 81, of Venice, Florida, a native of Springfield, Massachusetts, and the son of the late William Angus MacLeod and Emily Winifred Sinclair MacLeod, has died.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was a radar navigator on a B-52 bomber.
Mr. MacLeod was a graduate of American International College and a retired systems analyst with IBM. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Venice, and enjoyed sailing, fishing and the love of his family.
Mr. MacLeod is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Quimby MacLeod; children, Lynn Muscarella of Lascassas, Tennessee, and Heather Lavigna and husband, Michael, of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Muscarella and wife, Christy, of Lascassas, Robert Muscarella and wife Ashley of Hampton, Virginia, Matthew Lavigna of Black Mountain, North Carolina and, Emily Lavigna of Sarasota; great-grandchildren, Cora Lynn, Caspian, Lila, Willow and Harper; and brother, Bruce MacLeod and wife, Barbara, of Connecticut.
Services: A graveside service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Visit: WoodfinChapel.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritan’s Purse, SamaritansPurse.org.
