Robert Vernon Frazier
Robert Vernon Frazier, 90 years of age, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, in the loving presence of family and friends. The love of his life, and wife for 70 years, Patricia V. Frazier, was by his side throughout.
Robert was born May 26, 1931, to Marie and Harold Frazier, in Dayton, Ohio. Robert was the third of nine siblings. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, he furthered his collegiate studies in management following his service to the country during the Korean War.
Robert was employed with Dayton Walther Corporation for 23 years, leaving as a traffic manager to pursue his entrepreneurial passions.
With his wife, Pat, they purchased a wholesale laundry business in Dayton and expanded the enterprise to include both dry cleaning and numerous free-standing coin-op facilities.
After selling his businesses in Ohio, he moved to Sarasota, Florida, where he joined the Sarasota Yacht Club and purchased and refreshed numerous distressed restaurant businesses.
“Gator Bob,” as he was referred to by everyone, utilized his love of cooking, business experience and passion for “making friends family” as his recipe for success.
Robert loved the open waters of the ocean. With Pat and their little dog, they retired to a beautiful lakeside home close to Nokomis Beach, surrounded by wonderful friends.
He joined the Venice Moose where he served as a Fellow, a Legionnaire, held numerous trustee positions and proudly volunteered in every capacity. His favorite was always working in the kitchen.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Frazier; three children, Michael Frazier and wife, Cynthia, Susan Himsworth and husband, Michael, and Barbara Stainbrook and husband, Todd; grandsons, Beau Frazier and John Stainbrook; his sister, Mary Glisson; and brothers, Joe Frazier and Jim Frazier.
The family thanks the doctors and nursing staff at Venice Regional Bayfront Health and lifelong doctor and friend Dr. Joseph Yea.
Services: Funeral services are at Sarasota National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. July 21; arrive at 10 a.m. for the service at 10:30 a.m. To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
