Robert Viele
On Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, Robert “Bob” Viele, loving companion and father of two children, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 73.
Bob was born the youngest of five children to the late Thomas and Ruth (Harriet Jones) Viele on Nov. 23, 1945, in Nyack, New York. He went on to attend Keyport High School in Keyport, New Jersey, and served a tour of duty with the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Having a talent for fixing things, Bob had a career in which he filled many roles as an electrician and factory maintenance mechanic with various companies. His longest tenure was with PGT Custom Windows + Doors for the last 27 years.
An amazing father, Bob cherished his two sons, Christopher and Walter, and was ever-present in their lives as well as the lives of his grandchildren.
It is fondly remembered that in their younger years Bob would take the boys along to job sites and served as a coach on their Little League teams. That devotion to them continued throughout their lives.
He was also a dedicated companion to his love, Barbara Caro, with whom he shared his life and lived for the 30-plus years.
He had a passion for cooking and a great love for his fur babies. He thoroughly enjoyed staying in touch with his entire family and always put great effort into making weekly phone calls to those who held a special place in his heart.
Bob is survived by his significant other, Barbara Caro; and son Christopher Robert Viele, his wife, Danielle, and their two children, Leah and Mariah; son Walter Ulrich Viele, his wife, Amanda, and their three children, Samantha Ashlynn, Nathaniel “Nate” Robert and Ava Jeanne. He is also survived by his stepgranddaughter, Marissa; brother, Thomas; and sister, Ruth Ann.
Services: A memorial gathering will be held to honor and celebrate Bob’s life from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Ave., Venice. All friends and family are welcome to come and share stories and reminiscences of Bob.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Joel Fund online at TheJoelFund.org or by check to The Joel Fund, 822 S. White St., Suite 106, Wake Forest NC 27587. Please include a note in loving memory of Robert “Bob” Viele with all donations.
