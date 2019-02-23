Robert W. DeCook
Robert “Bob” W. DeCook, 77, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
He was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Bob received a B.A. from Grinnell College, and a J.D. from the University of Iowa. He served in the Army Reserve from 1967 to 1975. On Aug. 13, 1966, he married Marilee McAllister in Burlington, Iowa.
Services: The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 3, at Venice Presbyterian Church at 1:30 p.m. The National Cremation Society will direct funeral arrangements. More memories are at: NationalCremation.com. Also, condolences may be left there.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice FL 34285.
