Robert W. Hewes Sr.
Robert W. “Bob” Hewes Sr., of Venice, Florida, died peacefully Sunday, May 30, 2021, at age 95.
Bob was the son of the late Cyrus and Mabel Hewes, born March 4, 1926, in Rochester, New York. He was predeceased by his loving “Bride” just short of 64 years, “Lorrie”; his sister, Helen O’Dell; in-laws Frank, Cecila and Helen Hunt; son-in-law John Johnson; and brothers-in-law Robert and John Hunt and Vincent Pozzanghera.
He is survived by his five children, James R (Elaine) of Conesus Lake, New York, Michael F. (Mary) of Nokomis, Florida, Bonnie K. Johnson of Surfside, South Carolina, Lori Ann Griffin (Bruce) of Hilton, New York, and Robert W. Jr. (Terri) of Conesus Lake, New York.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Barbara Pozzanghera of Rochester; his special buddy, Randy Smith and his loving wife, Cathrina, of Port Charlotte, Florida; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob served in Europe during World War II, honorably discharged as a staff sergeant from the U.S. Army. He was an RIT alumnus and attended Winonis School of Photography. A Kodak Bldg-6 employee for just short of 37 years, he was a photographer and retired as a section supervisor in 1983.
They moved to Sarasota, Florida, in 1983, residing at the Village in the Pines. Bob was on the board of directors and served as president for several years. In 1987, he purchased land on Conesus Lake and built a summer home.
He was a member of Professional Photographers of America, Elks clubs in Greece, New York, and Sarasota and the American Legion in Venice.
Services: Per Bob’s wishes, a military service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
