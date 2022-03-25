Robert W. Hewes, Sr. "Bob" of Venice, Fla., died peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at age 95.
Bob was the son of the late Cyrus and Mable Hewes, born March 4, 1926 in Rochester, N.Y. Bob served in Europe during WWII, honorably discharged as a S/SGT from US Army. He was a RIT Alumni and attended Winonis School of Photography. A Kodak Bldg-6 employee, just short of 37 years. He was a photographer and retired as a section Supervisor in 1983.
They moved to Sarasota, Fla., in 1983, residing at the Village in the Pines. Bob was on the Board of Directors and served as President for several years. In 1987, he purchased land on Conesus Lake, N.Y., and built a summer home. He was a member of the Professional Photographers of America, Elks Clubs in Greece, N.Y., and Sarasota. and American Legion in Venice.
He was preceded in death by his loving "Bride" just short of 64 years, "Lorrie", his sister, Helen O'Dell, in-laws Frank, Cecila and Helen Hunt. Son-in-law John Johnson, brothers-in-laws Robert and John Hunt, Vincent Pozzanghera. Survived by his five children: James R (Elaine) of Conesus Lake, N.Y., Michael F Sr. (Mary) of Nokomis, Fla., Bonnie K Johnson of Surfside, S.C., Lori Ann Griffin (Bruce) of Hilton, N.Y., Robert W Jr. (Terri) of Conesus Lake, N.Y. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Barbara Pozzanghera of Rochester, N.Y., his Special Buddy, Randy Smith and his loving wife Cathrina of Port Charlotte, Fla. As well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Per Bob's wishes, a Military Service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on April 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., and a Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 a.m., at the American Legion located at 1770 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285.
