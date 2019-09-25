Roberta Alice Lathrop
Roberta Alice Lathrop, 71, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Robin, daughter of Patricia C. and Robert H. Lathrop, was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, and grew up in North Caldwell, New Jersey, where she attended West Essex High School.
She attended Beaver College and was a buyer at Bloomingdale’s in Short Hills, New Jersey. Robin later moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to be closer to her parents and again moved in 2002 to Venice to care for her mother and her aunt.
Robin was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice, where she enjoyed activities sponsored by the church.
She is survived by her brother, John Lathrop of Mendham, New Jersey, and her sister, Patricia Lathrop Morton of Whitefish, Montana. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and -nephews.
Services: A Funeral Mass will be held in the near future at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Easton, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Easton. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Strunk Funeral Home in Easton. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.