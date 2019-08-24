Roberta Barkis
Roberta “Bobbie” Barkis, born May 14, 1926, in Akron, Ohio, to Mabel (Nichols) and Jim Ensor, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after 93 years. She passed away at Village On The Isle, Luke Haven Skilled Nursing, in Venice, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Tom Barkis; her parents; her first husband, Frank Timberlake; and her sister, Marjorie Lacey.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Michael (Terri Holland) Timberlake, Gregory (Julie) Timberlake, Sarah (Pete Moffat) Timberlake and James (Cynthia) Timberlake; stepchildren, Faith Sorenson, Tom (Diana) Barkis Jr. and Mike (Lynn) Barkis; her sister-in-law JoAnn (Stanley) Theodosion; her former daughter-in-law Andrea Timberlake; and grandchildren, Chance and Blaze Timberlake Moffat, Benjamin, Matthew, Alec, Nathan, Renee and Meiyan Timberlake, Kathrine Timberlake Ford, Ryan Sorenson, Tara Jimenez, Brad, Alexis, Matt, Michael and Megan Barkis, and Michelle Cromer. She also leaves behind many adored great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Bobbie grew up in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood of Akron and graduated from East High School before enrolling at Otterbein College and then entering nurses training.
Required to leave nurses training in that era due to marriage and pregnancy, she turned to teachers training, ultimately earning a master’s degree from Kent State University.
Roberta taught elementary school for more than 30 years in Akron at schools that included Betty Jane, McEbright and Robinson. Her expertise included kindergarten and the earlier grades, and she ended up with expertise as a reading specialist.
She was a dedicated teacher, loved by many of her students, who would stop her as young adults when they would happen to see her at a supermarket or other public venue to thank her for lessons learned and the care and concern that she had given them.
Roberta was an accomplished “recreational” pianist, a skill useful as a kindergarten teacher and as a mother of children who became interested in instrumental music.
She was also an avid quilter, and various family members are honored to have a lovely product of this labor of love over the back of a sofa, on a bed or even on a wall.
Piano-playing and quilting became more difficult over the years as a result of the progressive effects of rheumatoid arthritis, an affliction that she endured with grace, never allowing the resulting pain and disability to dampen her expressive love for family and kindness to those around her.
Roberta was an active member of Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church.
The family is grateful to many on the staff of the skilled nursing facility at Village On The Isle in Venice for their care of Roberta during her final few years.
Services: The family has scheduled a graveside service for Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at Jesse Knight Cemetery, Colonia Lane, Nokomis, Florida. Remembrances can be left on the Farley Funeral Home website: FarleyFuneralHomecom.
