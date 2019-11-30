Roberta Jean "Bertie" Morris passed peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the age of 92.
Bertie was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 1927. Following her marriage in 1948, she moved to Annapolis, Maryland, and then to Ocean City, Maryland, before settling in Venice, Florida, in 1988.
She was a caring and compassionate person with a huge heart, a big smile and a playful attitude. She was an active supporter of Ducks Unlimited and a collector of waterfowl art. She loved the beach and sunsets.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Hill "Tubby" Morris; her brother, William McCall; and her sisters, Olivia Wilson and Betty McCall.
She is survived by her son, Robert Hill Morris Jr.; his wife, Cynthia J. Morris; three grandchildren, Sara McCall Partlow of Seattle, Washington, Victoria Taylor Haberkorn and Weston Hill Morris of Tracys Landing, Maryland; and two great-grandchildren, Gradin Morris Haberkorn, age 2, and Nora Laurel Partlow, 4 months.
Plans are being made through Eternal Reefs for her to join her husband in the Gulf of Mexico.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34328.
