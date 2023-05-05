Roland George Caldwell, 89, of Venice, Florida passed away on April 24, 2023.

Roland was born on November 10, 1933 in Chicago, IL during the 1933 World's Fair to Mildred and Clair Caldwell. When Roland was 11, the family moved to the farm on Snyder Road in Bainbridge, Ohio. Roland and his siblings Don, Shirley and Warren had typical farm chores, collecting eggs, weeding the garden, helping neighbors pick potatoes and bale hay.


   
Load entries