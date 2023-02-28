Ronald Carl Mitchell Feb 28, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ron Mitchell passed away on November 6, 2022. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, March 2, 6 pm. First Baptist Church of Venice, 312 Miami Ave W. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Governor to release book in Venice on Tuesday FHP: Four hurt after wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 75 19 years later, Venice gets a circus train car museum Sarasota man charged with meeting, luring a minor Red tide remains: Health advisory is still in effect Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
