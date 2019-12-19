Ronald Gene Roslansky, 83, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on August 2, 1936 in Lakefield, Minnesota. He graduated from Fairmont High School in MN in 1954.
Ron served in the Air Force starting in 1954 and served in Africa and Germany. He retired from the Air Force in 1958 while stationed in Nebraska.
Ron married Marlys Ann Gentz in 1958 in Lakefield, Minnesota.
He then went to Mankato State University and received his BS in 1961 in Math and Business. Ron spent most of his career working for NCR in main frame computer sales. He continued to advance within NCR, rising to Area Vice President in Chicago.
Ron retired in 1997 and spent the rest of his years in Venice, Florida and Clear Lake, Indiana. He belonged to the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice and was a member of the Friendly’s. Ron enjoyed volunteering with the Plantation Community Foundation, he loved playing golf, hunting, fishing, cribbage and his grandchildren.
Ron and Marlys would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Dec. 28.
He leaves behind two daughters and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Senior Friendship Center-Venice, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice, Florida 34293 or the Plantation Community Foundation at 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice Florida 34293. Memorial service 5:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 with calling one hour to prior to the service.
