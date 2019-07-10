Ronald Layton Wentworth
Ronald “Ron” Layton Wentworth, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was 73.
Ron was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Portland, Maine, to Frederic “Wes” and Stella Wentworth. Ron was a U.S. Army combat veteran. He served during the Vietnam War and was honored for bravery with the Bronze Star medal.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Wentworth of Nokomis; brother-in-law, Fred Day; three cousins, Nancy Cobb, Fred Hall and David McCuvrey; and two nieces, Lorena and Kelley.
Ron was predeceased by parents Wes and Stella Wentworth and cousin Donnie Hall.
Services: Visitation will take place Friday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Florida. A Prayer Service will be held the following day, Saturday, July 13, at Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel promptly at 11 a.m., followed by a procession to Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, for a Graveside Service beginning at 12:30 p.m. To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Ron, please visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society at TurtleValleyDonkeyRefuge.com/support or Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society, 7877 Skimikin Road, Chase, BC, Canada V0E1M1; charity no. 822309001RR0001.
